Sartell Officials Say Portion of County Road 1 Opens

SARTELL -- Sartell officials say a portion of County Road 1 will be open to help assist in the traffic flow as the school year starts.

Wednesday morning between 5th Street North and 12th Street North is open to local traffic. The road will remain closed between Sartell Street and 5th Street North while construction continues.

Local businesses near Sartell Street will continue to be accessible from the south near the Holiday Gas Station.

The city says the trail is paved, however, the trail will not "officially" be open until the crosswalks and crosswalk flasher systems have been installed either this winter or early next spring.

Drivers should continue to plan ahead and expect traffic delays on or near Pinecone Road.

The city says work continues on the 19th Avenue Road Project.