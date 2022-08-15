Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site

SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control.

During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South.

Both properties are currently owned by AIM Development, LLC.

The original Purchase Agreement approved in October required that AIM Development, LLC. plat that property in preparation for a known sale to a private party for future development.

The amended Purchase Agreement now includes the former Verso Paper Mill site, for property west of the railroad tracks.

The properties will be held by the Sartell Economic Development Authority.

The future of the Verso Paper Mill site is unknown at this time and will be dependent on environmental reviews and development interest.

City officials say obtaining ownership is the first step in what will likely be a multi-year redevelopment of a core property within Sartell.