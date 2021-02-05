Sartell Man Jailed After Screwdriver Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell man faces criminal charges after he allegedly attacked another man with a screwdriver.

St. Cloud Police were called to an apartment building in the 2500 block of Stearns Way Wednesday evening. A man told police 70-year-old Michael Conner had confronted him about parking in a handicapped space without displaying the proper sticker. The victim said Conner started striking him in the face with a screwdriver and threatening that he would cut him open in his sleep.

A witness who works at the apartment building and is dating Conner said she was talking with the victim about the parking sticker when Conner attacked the man unprovoked. She also told the officer Conner yelled that he would kill them both.

The woman directed police to her car where Conner had put the screwdriver after the assault.

There are no court dates currently scheduled for Conner.

