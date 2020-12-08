Sartell Man Donates $3,300 Worth of Toys [PODCAST]

Sartell man Drew Bienusa, who is self employed as a video game player, held an event on his live streams to raise money for Toys for Tots encouraging his subscribers to donate money for this cause. Drew said he expected to raise around $1,000 but it turned into close to $3,300. One of Drew's subscribers told him he would donate $5 for every pushup he could do with all his streamers to view as witnesses. He did 30. He said he was a little sore afterward but it was worth it. Drew joined me on WJON Monday to talk about how all this happened. Listen below.

Drew and his father, George after collecting the money, went to Walmart in Sartell and filled numerous shopping carts and made multiple trips back and forth to spend the money on toys for kids off all ages. Drew decided to donate the toys at the Toys for Tots drop-off location at the Sauk Rapids Fire Hall last Saturday. He said they were surprised to see such a large amount of toys and were pleased. Drew used to live in Sauk Rapids and was employed by Jimmy's Pour House for many years. Drew said he is thinking of other good causes that he can be a part of in the future using the power of his gamer subscribers.