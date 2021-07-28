Sartell Excited About Commercial Plan at River Crossing

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says Sartell residents should be excited about the commercial plans for River Crossing at the Highway 15/County Road 1 intersection across from the McDonald's on the west side of Highway 15. Fitzthum says the announcement is expected this fall but he cannot divulge anymore information about the development at this time.

Get our free mobile app

Single family home building has picked up in Sartell recently. Fitzthum says the largest area of growth is the southwest portion of the city between Pine Cone Road and County Road 8/Veterans Drive. He says they are also seeing significant growth near Blackberry Ridge Golf Course and the new High School. Fitzthum says the largest area for potential growth would be the northern portion of the city.

The City of Sartell and Stearns County continue on the combined County Road 1 resurfacing project that is also updated sewer and water in the city. Fitzthum says the improvement also allows for a bike trail near the river. He says there has been no updates on the potential for commercial growth on the east side of the river where the papermill used to be.

Sartell's growth over the recent years has been in numerous locations which include the medical campus alone Highway 15 and Country Road 120, alone Pine Cone Road, the Walmart and Sam's Club and by the new Sartell High School and Blackberry Ridge.

Sartell is currently allowing residents to water their lawns twice a week. Fitzthum says they are continuing to examine the situation and could move to allowing once a week watering if the situation worsens. Hear today's conversation below.