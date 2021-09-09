Sartell Creating First Ever Parks Department

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell is in the process of creating their very own Parks Department.

The plan would be to merge the city's Parks and Recreation offerings with the Sartell-St. Stephen School District.

In the past, city parks were maintained and managed by volunteers, athletic groups and the Sartell Public Works Department.

Sartell Engagement Specialist Nikki Sweeter says this week they are conducting the first round of interviews to hire a Parks Supervisor. Their role would be focus on the outdoor maintenance of all city parks and be the point person for the public and youth associations who use city athletic fields.

The city hopes to have the position filled by the end of the year.

New Watab park playground being installed (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky

Sweeter says once a park supervisor is hired, that person will work with the city to develop a vision of what the future of the department should look like.

She says from there, the goal is to finalize the Park and Rec agreement with the school district by 2023, and have the department fully functional by the start of 2024.

Sartell officials has put a strong emphasis on upgrading city parks in recent years, with the investments to Watab Park and the current development of Sauk Rive Regional Park.

Fat Tire bike course and more coming to Sauk River Regional Park (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)