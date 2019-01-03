Annual Moonlight Ski Event Being Held at Quarry Park

WAITE PARK -- You can kick off the new year with some cross-country skiing at Quarry Park & Nature Preserve this weekend.

The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and Stearns County Parks Department are teaming up to host a Moonlight Ski event.

Skiers of all ages and abilities are welcome to use the 4.2-mile lighted trail. There will also be a bonfire, door prizes, a heated indoor area, chili, snacks, and hot drinks.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, Revolution Cycle and Ski, and Fitzharris Ski and Sport are providing a limited number of free skis for rent, but the shops must be contacted in advance to reserve them.

The event runs Friday night from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. A park vehicle sticker is not required to attend.