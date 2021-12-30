Dog Owners Asked To Keep Pets Leashed In Sherburne County Parks

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County Parks Department is reminding residents to be mindful of the current ordinance when it comes to bringing your pets to county parks.

Park officials say they have seen an increase in park users allowing their dogs to be off leash.

According to the county's pet ordinance, all pets are required to be on a leash of not more than 6 feet or under the control of a person by tether. The ordinance also requires dog handlers to clean up and properly dispose their pets waste.

The regulations are meant to help protect wildlife and natural habitat within the County Park System, allow all users to feel safe and respect the private residents that are neighbors of the parks.

Anyone found in violation of the ordinance will face a $1,000 fine or up to 90 days in jail.

Park officials say while Sherburne County Parks are dog friendly, none of them are designed as dog parks. Dog parks can be found in each city within Sherburne County and in several Township parks.