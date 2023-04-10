Sartell Considering Odor Control Pilot Study At Lift Station

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell officials are considering a new study to help control the ongoing odor problem near Lift Station #1.

During Monday's meeting, the council will consider entering into an Odor Control Pilot Study to help with the ongoing odor issues.

City staff says all the city's wastewater goes through Lift Station #1 and they've received ongoing complaints on the smell for over 10 years.

Staff says the city currently spends $12,000 a month for odor control options but have been unable to find a long term solution.

The proposed pilot study will test a different biological option for reducing hydrogen sulfide and to help with the odor issues.

Total cost for the study is over $53,000.

If approved, the pilot study would start this spring and go into the summer.

