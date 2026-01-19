Get Your Car Seat Checked For Your Little One’s Safety
SARTELL (WJON News) -- You can ensure that your child's car seat is installed correctly at an event on Wednesday. The Sartell Fire Department is holding a Car Seat Check-up at the fire station on 501 Pinecone Road South from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. The safety check will be performed by the St. Cloud Area Child Passenger Safety Collaborative. Seats will be evaluated for correct fit in the vehicle, child size, and recalls. They will check infant seats to booster seats, and seatbelt readiness as well.
Appointments are required, and people should arrive for the 30-minute check-up with the seat installed and with the seat manual and the owner's manual. You can make an appointment by calling 320-251-7393. Wednesday is the first of a series of monthly car seat checkups, with the next one scheduled on February 18th.
What are all the car seat check-up dates?
MONTHLY CAR SEAT CHECK UP DATES - 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.:
January 21
February 18
March 18
April 15
May 20
June 17
July 15
August - TBD
September 16
October 21
November 18
