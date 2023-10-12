Sartell Boys Soccer Ready For Run in Section Tournament

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys soccer team is fresh off capturing the Central Lakes Conference title and has earned the #2 seed in the Section 8-3-A tournament that starts Thursday. Sartell head coach Matthew Hager and senior captains Kyan Rieder, Connor Anderson and Marcus Congdon joined me on WJON. Hager says winning the conference championship was one of the team's goals and another is advancing to the state tournament.

Congdon indicates after last season they thought this could be a special season if they could fix last year's issue of not scoring enough goals. He says they've done a much better job of scoring this season. The Sabres are 11-1-3 heading into the section playoffs when they host 7th seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm at 4 p.m. today. The Sabres were 7-7-2 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Bemidji.

Hager says the team is full of juniors and seniors and the group has been playing together for many years going back to their time in youth soccer. He credits the Sartell youth soccer program for the growth of soccer in the community. Congdon explains the chemistry is great on this team and he's loved playing with this group for the past 4 years. He says the team really improved over the summer. Anderson agrees with Congdon saying the hard work started in the summer and has continued throughout the season. He says they are getting everything "smoothed out". Rieder, who is the team's goaltender, feels they have one of the best backlines in the section and has done a great job this season playing in front of him.

The Sabres have a goal of advancing to the State Tournament this season and may need to get through top seeded St. Michael-Albertville to get there. The Knights handed them their lone loss this season 2-0 on October 2.

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Soccer Roster:

Number Name Position Year 0 Rieder, Kyan G 12 1 Michaud, Jack F 11 2 Anderson, Connor D 12 3 Steinmetz, Jacob F 12 4 Moe, Peyton D 11 5 McClellan, Andrew D 11 6 Paulson, Shaun F 11 7 Colatrella, Anthony F 12 8 Fish, Jordan F 12 9 Stebbins, Baylor F 12 10 Davidson, Seth F 11 11 Jaenisch, Benjamin F 12 12 Weber, Ben F 11 13 Congdon, Marcus F 12 14 Jansky, Jace D 11 15 Hilger, Landon F 11 16 Huse, Evan D 12 17 Gunderson, Soren F 12 18 May, Oliver F 11 19 Steil, Charlie D 11 20 Scharf, Carl F 11 88 Cummings, Connor G 12

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Coach Hager, Kyan Rieder, Connor Anderson and Marcus Congdon it is available below.