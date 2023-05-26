Sartell Boys Golf Gearing Up For Section Playoffs

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys golf team captured their first Central Lakes Conference boys golf championship Tuesday when they edged Alexandria by 1 shot at Rich-Spring Golf Club. I talked with Sabres head coach Jason Huschle on WJON. He says their confidence is high after knocking off an Alexandria team that returned many of their golfers from last year's state 3rd place team.

Huschle says their success really comes down to each player really loving the sport and putting the work in at Blackberry Ridge. He says the team works on their game together even outside the season. Huschle says the level of play at the high school level is noticeably deep with the gained popularity in the sport throughout the state over the past few years.

Lance Hamak (photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson) Lance Hamak (photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson) loading...

Sartell junior Lance Hamak shot a school record 65 in Alexandria on May 16. Huschle says his round that day was "unbelievable" which included 3 birdies on the front 9 and back to back birdies on #10 and #11 and an eagle on #12. Huschle says the depth of their team is evident with different golfers posting the team's top score on a regular basis. Sartell's top golfers this season include junior Lance Hamak, senior Jack Schmitz, junior Joseph Sonaglia, sophomore Carson Andel, sophomore Sam Lunde and freshman Jameson Schmitz.

Sartell-St. Stephen will participate in the Section meet Tuesday May 30 and Wednesday May 31 at Rich-Spring Golf Course.

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Golf Roster:

Name Year Andel, Carson 10 Bergstrom, Connor 11 Bollinger, Andrew 9 Bollinger, Carter 11 Corbin, Michael 9 Frauenholtz, Ayden 11 Gaida, William 10 Hamak, Lance 11 Jacobsen, Chase 11 Klande, Brayden 9 Kuklok, Kaleb 11 Lewis, Maddox 9 Lunde, Samuel 10 Massmann, Tanner 9 Nordby, Lincoln 9 Olson, Noah 9 Pederson, Preston 9 Schmitz, Jack 12 Schmitz, Jameson 9 Sonaglia, Joseph 11 Steinmetz, Jacob 11 Swanson, Zach 11 Verkinnes, Kalen 9 Wiechmann, Mason 10

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Head Coach Jason Huschle it is available below.