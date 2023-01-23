Sartell-Area Lions Clubs Reach Goal to Build Inclusive Playground

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Dreams to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell is finally reality.

During Monday night's city council meeting, the Sartell-area Lions Club presented a check to the city for their financial commitment to build the playground.

The Sartell, LeSauk and St. Stephen Lions raised $340,000 (with $240,000 coming from local donations, and a $100,000 grant from the Lions Foundation) for the playground project.

Stu Giffin is with the Sartell Lions says now that the funding is secured, it will be up to the city for when installation of the new playground will begin.

They will be responsible for the installation, maintenance and repair of the playground. So with the funding in place, they city can begin placing orders and look ahead at scheduling a time to install the playground features when available.

The new playground features a 6,000 square-foot rubberized surface, ramps, decks, interactive play panels, a wheelchair direct accessible merry-go-round and two zip lines.

Phil Ringstrom is with the Sartell Lions. He says while their main goal is getting the new playground installed, fundraising efforts remain on-going for future park improvements such as restrooms.

That's a design discussion right now. It was never our primary goal, but it is our secondary goal that needs to happen in the future.

Ringstrom says there is no timeline as to when a potential bathroom will be installed, but the Lions clubs remain committed to making sure that future amenity is adding for park users.

The Lions clubs plan to meet with Sartell's park supervisor later this week to get a better idea on a construction timeline.

If possible, they would love to see work on the playground begin this spring or summer.