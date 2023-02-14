Sartell Approves Trail and Sidewalk Connection Plan

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The city of Sartell is looking to complete some gaps in their trail system.

During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved the plans and authorized going out for bids on four trail and sidewalk connection projects.

City Engineer April Ryan says the locations were selected as priority areas to complete the city's trail and sidewalk network.

The four locations include 12th Street North between Riverside Avenue and 4th Avenue North, 7th Street North between Riverside Avenue and 2nd Avenue North, 3rd Street North between 19th Avenue North and 20th Avenue North and 13th Avenue North just north of the Grizzly Lane intersection.

Total project cost is estimated at over $580,000 and include sidewalk, driveway restorations, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and turf restoration.

Ryan says the city did receive a Federal Transportation Alternatives Grant of over $367,000 which will cover up to 80% of the construction costs. The remaining funds will be taken from the city's Street Funds.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and wrapped up this fall.

