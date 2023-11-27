Santa at Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud – You, Pets & Sensory Santa

It's that time of year - let's take pictures with Santa! Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud has been doing this for years. The last couple of years at times you needed to make an appointment for your session with Santa - mostly because of COVID related reasons.

This year there are some added things for photos with Santa. Pets are once again being included if you would like. Those dates are limited. Those photos are available today and tomorrow (November 27 and 28) and also next week Monday and Tuesday, December 4 & 5, with just a 3 hour window. Photos are available from 4-7pm each of those days. You can reserve a spot through this link if you would like to do that.

This coming Sunday, December 3rd, there is Sensory Santa.

And finally, there are just the regular photos with Santa. These opportunities will be happening now though Christmas Eve. With these opportunities, walk-ups are welcome, but it is always a good idea to make an appointment. That way you know that you will get your photo with the least amount of wait-time. That is always a good idea when kids are involved.

There are a few photo packages that are available to buy as well.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw TSM/St. Cloud PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw TSM/St. Cloud loading...

Depending on how great the photo turned out would be the deciding factor on which package you will pick to purchase.

There are various dates and times that the photos with Santa will be available.

11/27 Monday through Thursday 11/30 ⏰ 2PM-7PM

12/1 Friday ⏰ 11AM-7PM

12/2 Saturday ⏰ 10AM-8PM

12/3 Sunday ⏰ 12PM-6PM (Sensory Santa 10:30AM-11:30AM )

12/4 Thursday - Friday 12/8 ⏰ 11AM-7PM

12/9 Saturday ⏰ 10AM-8PM

12/10 Sunday ⏰ 12PM-6PM

12/11 Monday - Friday 12/15 ⏰ 11AM-7PM

12/16 Saturday ⏰ 10AM-8PM

12/17 Sunday ⏰ 12PM-6PM

12/18 Monday - Saturday 12/23 ⏰ 10AM-8PM

🎄Sunday, 12/24 Christmas Eve 9AM-4PM

100 best albums of the 21st century, according to critics Stacker set out to find the best albums of the 21st century, compiling data from Metacritic (as of October 2022). We ranked albums according to their Metascore, which represents an aggregation of critic reviews. Gallery Credit: Ellen Wulfhorst, Jacob Osborn