Sam’s Pumpkin Patch In Montevideo Opens This Weekend

Fall is right around the corner and if you're hoping to celebrate the fall harvest a bit early, you're in luck. Sam's Pumpkin Patch in Montevideo opens up this weekend!

The grand opening celebration kicks off on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public is invited to come out and get their fall on with a variety of activities.

There will be thousands of pumpkins available for purchase. You can pick one yourself in the patch, or select one of their pre-picked pumpkins. Sam's Pumpkin Patch is one of a select few around the area that are offering pumpkins this early.

They'll also have hayrides, barrel train rides, a big petting zoo, corn pit, a straw bale maze and other fun activities for the family.

There's a gift shop on site so you can stock up on your fall décor. There's an indoor sitting area and concessions stands for those who'd like to enjoy some treats.

State Fair Mini Donuts food truck will be on-hand too. They'll be selling donuts, hot dogs, coffee and more! According to the official Facebook event page, there's a full food line.

Sam's Pumpkin Patch offers a variety of photo opportunities and selfie stations around the patch. So, make sure you bring your camera and your smiles.

If you are planning a fall birthday party, they offer party reservations, too.

General admission is $5 per person. Children 2 and under are free to attend.

Sam's Pumpkin Patch is located at 4425 186th Street in Montevideo.

