Samantha Mary Koll, 33, Hutchinson (formerly of Little Falls)

December 23, 1987 - September 26, 2021

Samantha Mary Koll, 33 year old resident of Hutchinson formerly of Little Falls died on Sunday, September 26 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. A private family service is planned for the future. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Samantha.

Samantha Mary Koll was born to Jennifer Stumpf and Leon Koll on December 23, 1987 in Little Falls. She grew up in Little Falls where she attended Little Falls Community High School. Samantha graduated with the class of 2006. She lived in Little Falls until June of 2021 when she moved to Hutchinson. Samantha loved to do puzzles, coloring books and being around cats.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Jennifer (Derek) Eidenshink of Swanville; grandmother, Mary Stumpf of Lester Prairie and many aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edmund and Irene Koll, Melvin Stumpf; sister, Stephanie Koll; father, Leon Koll; uncle, Steve Stumpf and cousin Kim Peterson.