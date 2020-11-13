Salvation Army Asking for Volunteers and Toy Donations

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Salvation Army is in need of some help this holiday season.

Bellringing begins Friday night at various locations all over town, and the organization says there are still open slots for both paid and volunteer ringers.

The Salvation Army is also asking for the community’s help with their toy drive. Donations of toys for kids ages 10 through 14 can be dropped off at the office by December 11th and you can also sign up to volunteer your time at the toy shop.

The hours are 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.