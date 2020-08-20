Salmonella Cases Linked to Fresh Peaches

UNDATED -- State Health officials are warning you not to eat fresh whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company and bought at Aldi or Target. They say they've linked several cases of Salmonella to the produce.

Twenty-three Minnesotans have been identified as part of this outbreak. The patients became ill between July 12th and August 3rd, six had to be hospitalized and all have recovered. At least 68 cases have been reported in nine states.

Wednesday Aldi announced a recall of peaches from Wawona Packing Company. Target is also in the process of removing those peaches from its stores.