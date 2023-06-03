Saint Benedict’s Monastery Installing 18th Prioress on Sunday

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Saint Benedict’s Monastery’s new spiritual leader will officially be installed this weekend.

Sister Karen Rose was selected as the 18th prioress back in February following a months-long process that began with more than 150 sisters discussing the direction they wanted their community to go and culminated in a canonical election.

Outgoing prioress Sister Susan Rudolph will pass the torch at a Rite of Installation ceremony at Sacred Heart Chapel in St. Joseph on Sunday.

The private ceremony will be followed by a Eucharist at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel and a reception in the Gathering Place from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Both the Eucharist and reception are open to the public. The Eucharist will be live-streamed on the monastery’s website.

Rose professed back in 2009 and previously served as the Director of Mission Advancement at the monastery. She is originally from England and has a professional background in nursing.

Rose will serve the monastery for six years as prioress, leading a team of her appointed subprioress, treasurer, and community secretary, while also sitting on the corporate boards of the College of Saint Benedict and the St. Cloud Hospital.

