Safe Ways to Explore Minnesota [PODCAST]

Fuse/Thinkstock

The state of Minnesota has plenty to offer despite the Covid-19 pandemic we continue to fight through.  Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON.  She outlined options which include cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.  Other options include visiting a light display.  Even though the holidays are past Hayes says the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and the Stillwater Lift Bridge offer light displays for viewers.

 

Other options for Minnesotans include Explore a Nature Center like Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington and more.  She says dining in at a local bar and restaurant is now and option with restrictions adjusted. Other options include winter camping, frozen waterfalls or visiting a sculpture park.  Find this list and more at exploreminnesota.com.

Alyssa Hayes joins me every other Thursday from 8:15-8:30 on WJON.

