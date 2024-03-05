Ryan Robert Neils, 41, Saint Cloud

September 27, 1982 - March 3, 2023

attachment-Ryan Neils loading...

Ryan Robert Neils, 41, of Saint Cloud, MN, passed away on March 3, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ryan was born on September 27, 1982, to Robert and Vickie (Golembeski) Neils in Minneapolis, MN. Ryan was considered a miracle by his family from the time of his premature birth, weighing only two pounds. He blessed his family and all who knew him with his kindness, humor, and generosity.

After Ryan graduated from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in 2001, he went on to work at Custom Eyes in Sauk Rapids for over 18 years.

Ryan and Anna (Blommer) met while both were working at Custom Eyes and were quickly inseparable. Ryan and Anna enjoyed life together by traveling, hiking, camping, working on their tiny house/bus, and spending time with friends and family. They were united in marriage on March 31, 2022, on the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland in a ceremony that was as breathtakingly beautiful as their love for each other. Ryan and Anna made their home in Saint Cloud, MN, with their fur-baby, Thumbs. They had plans to build a traveling tiny home, but Ryan’s cancer diagnosis shortly after their marriage stalled their building.

Ryan was able to make everyone around him smile and laugh. Whether he was spending time in nature or doing crosswords with Anna, playing video games, card games, or Yahtzee with friends and family, or exploring new places with those closest to him, Ryan always exuded positivity. Even as he neared the end of his earthly journey, Ryan never complained and remained focused on others.

Ryan will be deeply missed by his wife, Anna; his parents, Bob and Vickie Neils; his sisters, Tonya (Scott) Schulte and Jessica (Shawn Lennon) Sirois; his brother, Corey Sirois; mother-in-law, Donna Blommer; sister-in-law, Kayla (Ben) Tessmer; nieces and nephews, Sydni, Abby, & Kacie Schulte, Christian Lennon, and Dylan & Ava Tessmer; and many other friends and family members.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reinhard & Ann Neils and Norbert & Betty Golembeski; Uncles, Jeff Kerr, and Doug Butkowski; and father-in-law, Mike Blommer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2163 Mayhew Lake Rd NE, Sauk Rapids, MN, on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 2 - 4 pm. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Superior Hiking Trail, to maintain the trails that Ryan so enjoyed.