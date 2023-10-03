Rural St. Joseph Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - A rural St. Joseph home was destroyed in an early morning fire.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday for a large fire in a residential area. The fire location was 8942 Ivy Road in St. Joseph Township.

Deputies found a fully engulfed house. They evacuated the neighboring houses. The property owner, 31-year-old Trent Henkel, was not home.

The St. Joseph, Waite Park, Cold Spring, Rockville and St. Augusta fire departments were all on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

