Grants Help Central Minnesota Fire Departments Buy New Gear

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota volunteer fire departments are receiving grants to buy new equipment.

Compeer Financial has awarded more than $200,000 to 53 rural emergency response departments in Minnesota. The agencies can receive up to $4,000 for things like communication equipment, safety and protective gear, rescue equipment, ventilation and lighting, and training equipment.

Among the agencies getting grants are the Eden Valley Fire Department and the Kimball Fire Department. Eden Valley will use the grant to buy wildfire gear, while Kimball will use the money for firefighting boots.

Through its Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial supports rural departments across Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

