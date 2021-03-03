Royalton Man Taken to Hospital After Rolling His Vehicle

BUCKMAN -- A Royalton man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and 250th Avenue, about four miles south of Buckman.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Luke Solinger was heading north on 250th Avenue, when he lost control of his vehicle, went into the ditch and struck a power pole.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

