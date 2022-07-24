Royalton Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

ROYALTON -- A Royalton man was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. just west of Royalton.

Fifty-two-year-old Alan Schumer was driving east on Highway 10 when his car entered the ditch. The vehicle turned sharp and traveled across both lanes before entering the median for the second time. The Lesabre rolled multiple times and came to a rest in the middle of eastbound highway 10 on its roof.

Schumer was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

