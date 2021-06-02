Royalton Man Sentenced for Fatal ATV Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- A Royalton man has been sentenced for an ATV crash that killed a Rice woman in October 2018.

A Morrison County judge has sentenced 48-year-old Eric Scholl to a stay of imposition which has numerous conditions including 90 days in jail, 180 hours of community service, must attend a MADD Impact Panel, and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The Stay of Imposition also means if Scholl abides by all of the requirements of his 10-year supervised probation, the felony charge will be reduced.

Scholl pleaded guilty in March to criminal vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol limit of greater than 0.08.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got a call on the night of October 6, 2018, for an ATV accident on the Soo-Line Trail in Pierz Township. Sheriff's officials say a side-by-side ATV driven by Scholl was heading west when it rolled after crossing the intersection at 280th Avenue.

The passenger, 37-year-old Karla Scheel was ejected and became trapped underneath the machine. She died at the scene.