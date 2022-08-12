Rox Playoff Tickets On Sale, First Home Game Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Tickets are now on sale to watch your St. Cloud Rox in the playoffs.

The Rox will play the Willmar Stingers in the first round of the playoffs.

Game 1 of the best of three matchup will be in Willmar on Sunday. The Rox will then come home on Monday at 7:05 p.m. and Tuesday, if necessary.

Single-game playoff tickets range between $10 to $30 depending on the location.

Tickets are available online or by calling 320-240-9798.

If you can't make the game, you can catch the action on 1390AM/93.9FM Granite City Sports.