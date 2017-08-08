Rosemary A. Bond, 76, Waite Park

January 31, 1941 - August 6, 2017

Rosemary Bond, age 76, Waite Park, MN died Sunday, August 6, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Rosemary was the beloved wife of Gordon “Bill”, mother to Jeffrey (Lynn) Bond of Connecticut; Patricia (Thomas) NeSmith of Georgia; and Brenda (Jeffrey) Rossow of Minnesota; grandmother to Jonathan NeSmith and Tia and Jenna Rossow.

She was born in Thief River Falls, MN into a family of nine brothers and sisters: Ed, Richard, Roberta, Ted, David, Margaret, Steve, John and Paul.

We remember our vacations, family reunions in Thief River Falls, and many holidays over the years. Recently how simple things like flowers in the garden, humming to a song and even a chocolate donut bring a smile to our face.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and the 3rd Floor Memory Unit at St. Benedict’s Senior Community for their compassionate care of Rosemary.