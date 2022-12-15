Roseann M. Hook, 54, St. Cloud

September 7, 1968 – December 11, 2022

Roseann M. Hook, age 54, of St. Cloud, MN died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date for Roseann Marie Hook who was born on September 7, 1968 in St. Paul, MN to Bernard and Loretta (Russell) Hook. She enjoyed cooking and crafts, especially diamond painting.

Roseann is survived by her children, David J. Beaulieu III, Angel M. Beaulieu, and Keri A. Beaulieu; brother, Bernie (Theresa) Hook Jr.; sister, Bonnie (Tim) Bruffett, and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.