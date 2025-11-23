ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Thousands are expected to turn out over the weekend to get in some early holiday shopping at the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. Rose Craft Shows is in town for the 4th year. It costs $3 to attend the show, but 20% of the ticket sales are donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota.

Rose Craft Shows Owner Ryan Cahill says they try to give back to the community in whatever city they are in:

"We're one of the few shows that does that. Craft shows usually are on a bare bones budget, so we try to do more, get more vendors, so that we can give back to the community more. These venues are definitely bigger, so they're more spendy, but we try to bring in more for the community and the attendees so that they have a good experience and fun, and more love from us."

He says their goal is to always give back more every year, and larger venues like the Rivers Edge help them to do that.

Why did they choose the Rivers Edge to host their show?

Cahill says craft fairs are growing in popularity, but they don't always have a great venue like the Rivers Edge:

"There's a lot of craft shows throughout the state, there's not always good venues though, so sometimes they're at small venues like the churches or the VFWs. We try to find bigger venues where we can host a bigger show, more for the community, more for the vendors."

Cahill says they also welcome local business owners to try to support them as well, and have a wider variety of goods for people to shop. The Rose Craft Fair finishes up today from 10:00 to 4:00 pm., and they host about 17 shows across the state throughout the year.

