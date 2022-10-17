Ronald J. Zeppelin, 83, Foley

October 11, 1939 - October 15, 2022

Ronald James Zeppelin, age 83, Foley, MN, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at The Gardens at Foley, Foley, MN.

A celebration of Ronald’s life will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Ronald was born October 11, 1939 in St. Cloud, MN to Walter R. and Ethel E. (Olmstead) Zeppelin. He married Yvonne Beckers on February 12, 1966. They later divorced. On June 10, 1999 Ronald was united in marriage to Theresa Wahl in St. Cloud, MN.

Ronald was proud to have served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965. After his discharge Ronald worked in the St. Cloud area as a carpenter and in construction. In 1994 he went back to school for auto body at St. Cloud Vocational Technical College. After graduating Ronald continued to work in the Auto Body Program. After Ronald’s marriage to Theresa he assisted her with her many business ventures and all of her animals. He also took pride in taking care of the home place. Ronald was a member of Pantowners and Rock City Rods.

Survivors include his wife, Theresa Zeppelin of Foley, MN; children, James (Hillary) Zeppelin of Sauk Rapids, MN; Malissa (Dennis) Lenz of Royalton, MN; Jason (Brandy) Wahl of Foley, MN; Jessica (Mike) Pierce of Foley, MN; Quentin (Mary Kaye) Wahl of Savage, MN; sister, Janet Marquart of Kimball, MN; ten grandchildren, Abby, Ava, Andrew, Mickaila, Marizza, Austin, Vince, Bryant, Warren and Rosalie; and one great grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed “Butch” Zeppelin, sisters Jean Zeppelin and Carol Puchalla, and Dozer.