Ronald J. Wall, 67, Hillman

June 21, 1954 – March 5, 2022

Ronald J. Wall, 67 years old, resident of Hillman, MN passed away Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at CentraCare Hospital with loved ones at his side.

A celebration of his life will be on March 19th, 2022 at Lakeview Community Church in Hillman, MN at 2pm. Service will also be available live through the Lakeview Community Church Facebook page. Funeral arrangements by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Ronald James Wall was born June 21st, 1954 to James and Katherine (Veness) Wall. He lived his entire life on the family farm north of Hillman, MN. He attended Onamia High School and partnered with his parents and wife operating The Wall Farm Dairy.

He was united in marriage to Kerry Heidelberger on April 20th, 1985. The couple raised four children. Ron loved; God, his family, hunting, telling a good story/ joke, farming and helping folks through his Bobcat work, welding, farm work, snowplowing or any other way he could. His passing has left a huge hole in his community.

Left to hold his memory in their hearts are his mother Katherine, his wife Kerry of Hillman, sons Joseph Wall of Brainerd, MN, Steven Wall of Louisville, KY, daughters Karly Miller (Joseph Fischer) of Little Falls, MN and Kacey Deming of St. Paul, MN. His six grandchildren, Rylin and Daden, Veronica (Roni) and Max, Grace and Graham, brother Herbert (Joni) Wall of Onamia, MN and sister Nancy (Bruce) Brandt, Hillman MN and many more aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and just about any person he had the pleasure of knowing. He was preceded in death by his father James.

The family wants to thank; the staff at Mille Lacs Health Systems, Onamia, MN, the flight crew of Life Link III and the staff of ICU, Medical Progressive Care and General care of CentraCare Hospital for their excellent and loving care of Ron.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hope Lodge, 2500 University Ave SE, Minneapolis MN 55414 or a charity of your choosing.