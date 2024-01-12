Roger L. Houg, 81, St. Cloud

August 3, 1942 - January 10, 2024

Roger L. Houg, 81, passed away on January 10, 2024 at Country Manor in Sartell, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Roger was born on August 3, 1942 in Pequot Lakes to Kenneth and Maxine (Thompson) Houg. He graduated high school in 1960 and went on to serve the US Air Force as a Teletype Technician. Upon completion of his basic training, he came home to marry the love of his life, Sharon Patenaude, in Pine River, in 1961. He served honorably during Vietnam from 1961-1965. During this time, they were blessed to begin their family, where they had three children. His career was with Northwestern Bell for 36 years as a technician, and enjoyed creating many things in his wood shop.

He drove go-karts as a Shriner in many parades and traveled via motorhome to spend the winters in the Texas hill country. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being with his family.

Roger is survived by his wife of 62 years; sons, Todd (Suzan) and Wade (Jeanette) Houg; daughter, Jana (Luke) Soiseth; brothers, Dennis (Annette) and Dale (Margie) Houg; sister, Karen (Greg) Gerrard; grandchildren; Daniel and Shannon, Kelsey and Alexandra, Olivia and Ben; and great-grandchildren, Aubree Houg and Mason Neilson.