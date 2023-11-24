ROCORI To Battle Hutchinson For State Football Title Friday

The ROCORI Spartans will try for their third state football title Friday when they take on Hutchinson at US Bank Stadium. The game can be heard on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff set for 4 p.m..

The Spartans check in with a 10-2 record on the season, including an 11-0 road win at Hutchinson in week four. The shutout win was the second in a row for ROCORI, who went on to record a shutout the next week against Willmar as well on their way to an excellent defensive season that boasted five blankings of opponents.

photo - Andrew Ritter photo - Andrew Ritter loading...

One of those shutouts came last week against Byron in the Class AAAA semifinals in Minneapolis. Spartans quarterback Will Steil broke the shutout with a rushing touchdown with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, leading ROCORI to a 7-0 win.

Hutchinson enters the championship game with a 10-2 record on the season. They have played well on both sides of the ball, outscoring their opponents 238-71 during the regular season and 82-28 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs. The Tigers beat Totino-Grace in the state quarterfinals before beating North Branch 56-28 last Friday in the semis.

Hutchinson boasts six state championships in school history, taking the title in 1983, 1984, 1998, 2012, 2013 and 2021. ROCORI won titles in 2011 and 2019.

Friday's game will kick off at 4 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 3:50 on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

