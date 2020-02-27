ROCORI Principal Leaving to Become Detroit Lakes Superintendent

COLD SPRING -- After 13 years with the district, ROCORI School District principal Mark Jenson is heading out.

Jenson, the current grades 6-12 principal, has accepted the position of superintendent with the Detroit Lakes Public Schools.

Jenson began his tenure with ROCORI as assistant high school principal. The following year, he became high school principal. And six years ago, he stepped into his current role with grades 6 through 12.

"This has been a really awesome experience," Jenson said. "I've enjoyed getting to know my staff, and the community members and the kids. We have really great kids here. It's bittersweet."

Jenson, who is originally from the Detroit Lakes area, says he's looking forward to returning home.

His last day with the district is June 30.