ROCORI Hires Sartell Activities Director as High School Principal

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI school board has found their next high school principal.

During Monday's school board meeting, the board approved entering a contract agreement with Ryan Hauge.

Hauge is currently the Sartell-St. Stephen Activities Director, a position he's held since 2017.

Prior to his stop in Sartell, Hauge worked in the St. Francis School District from 2004-2017. He served as a social studies teacher, professional development trainer and head basketball coach and golf coach.

Hauge will replace Nate Guetter who resigned last month.

