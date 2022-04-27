ROCORI FFA Chapter Recognized

UNDATED -- The Minnesota FFA continues to grow.

At the state convention last weekend, delegates recognized 19 new chapters, including one at ROCORI school.

Tamara Berger, the advisor of the new chapter, says the students used to participate with the Paynesville FFA.

In order to have an FFA chapter, you need all members to be in an agriculture class at least once a year. Paynesville needed their teacher back full time because their program was growing. So the community here in ROCORI really rallied together and said we need a full-time teacher at ROCORI to teach agriculture.

Get our free mobile app

Berger says the Agriculture program continues to grow.

We are at about 46 active members within FFA. And I say active as in they're competing in contests and they are signing up for different events that we have throughout the year. However, every student enrolled in an agriculture class in grades seven through 12 is automatically an FFA member. So they can try it out, see if they like it, come to a meeting, or help with something else. I have a little over 400 students that I teach throughout the school year.

This year’s state convention was the first in three years and was a new experience for many FFA students. Berger says that will only help grow the program.

We had eight teams compete at the convention, which was very exciting. And we took a total of 26 members down there. It's always fun on the way back, even though they're tired and exhausted, they are asking questions like how can I get my state degree? And what does ag communications do? Or ag sales, what are those competitions about?

The ROCORI FFA is holding a Hog Roast fundraiser Saturday at the Olde Colleseum in Richmond from four until nine featuring bingo, a live auction, and more.