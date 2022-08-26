FFA Telecast This Weekend From State Fair

UNDATED -- This weekend, FFA members across the state will put the finishing touches on the 3rd Annual Great Minnesota Give Together Telethon to raise money for the FFA Foundation.

Sunday, from 4:00 until 8:00, the telethon will air live from the Christensen Farms Stage at the Minnesota State Fair.

The program will feature student and program success from each of the eight regions in the state.

Val Aarsvold, Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation, is excited for the telethon.

We are seeing tremendous growth in the number of students enrolled in AFNR classes. More than 40,000 students are enrolled in 210 school across the state, and we anticipate that number to grow drastically in the next few years. Agricultural Education is vital in providing students an opportunity to not only grow their awareness of agriculture, but to develop the skills needed to pursue careers in agriculture and to be leaders in their local communities.

All donors will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to see the Zac Brown Band on September 2nd.

The entire telecast will be aired on the Minnesota FFA Foundation’s YouTube channel. For more on the telethon, and ways to donate,click here.