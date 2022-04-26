Paynesville Student is FFA Star in AgriBusiness

PAYNESVILLE -- A Paynesville student is Minnesota's Star in Agribusiness.

William Bugbee was named the Minnesota Star in Agribusiness Monday night at the state FFA Convention.

A Junior at Paynesville High School, Bugbee started a pontoon rental business at the Bug-Bee Hive Resort on Lake Koronis. His project was one of four finalists for the Minnesota FFA Star in AgriBusiness award.

Other winners include:

Star Farmer: Taylor Lacek, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton FFA

Star in Agricultural Production Placement: Kyle Hagen, Glencoe-Silver Lake FFA

Star in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resource Sciences: Colton Converse, Staples-Motley FFA

The 93rd annual Minnesota FFA State Convention wraps up Tuesday at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota.