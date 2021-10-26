Operating Levy on the Ballot in the Paynesville School District

PAYNESVILLE -- The Paynesville school district has a levy question on next week's ballot.

Superintendent Janell Bullard says it's been about 10 years since they have brought an operating levy to the voters.

She says their request would better align with their neighboring schools as well as the state average.

A little earlier, I talked about how the state average is $850 per student. If you see where we are, we sit way below that, even compared to our neighboring schools. Our school district has not come back and asked for an operating levy renewal until our current one is about ready to expire.

The levy would replace the current $39.25 per student levy, which is set to expire next school year, and increase it to $531 per student for the next 10 years.

Bullard says the money from the levy would be used for instructional and student support services within the district.

If it passes, a $175,000 home in the district will have a property tax increase of about $165 a year.

The General Election is on Tuesday.