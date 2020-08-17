ROCORI District Finalizes Back-to-School Learning Plans

COLD SPRING – ROCORI students will head back into the classroom this fall either daily or every other day, depending on what grade they're in.

The ROCORI School Board held an emergency meeting last Friday evening to finalize the plan.

According to Superintendent Brad Kelvington, all students in grades K-6 will attend in-person classes every day. Students in grades 7-12 will begin the year using a hybrid model. Secondary students will be split into two groups, and each group will attend in-person classes every other day on an A/B schedule.

The first day of classes for both elementary and secondary students will be Sept. 10. The district will hold informational meetings with students and their families on Sept. 8 and 9.

The district has the ability to switch learning models as per Stearns County's 14-day COVID-19 case rates. Kelvington says ROCORI secondary students will follow the hybrid model from Sept. 10-18. At the end of that week, school officials will examine county data and make a plan for the week ahead.

“This data will determine the model and how we educate our students on September 21,” he said.

The ROCORI school district serves over 2,100 students primarily in Cold Spring, Richmond and Rockville.