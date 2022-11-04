ROCORI And Sartell Among Football Teams Seeking Section Championship Friday

The ROCORI Spartans, Sartell Sabres and Foley Falcons are among the teams competing for a section football championship Friday night.

The ROCORI vs Becker game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m..

The ROCORI Spartans (7-2) will play a neutral site game in Monticello against the Becker Bulldogs (8-1). The Spartans beat Becker 31-10 in week one of the regular season, which proved to be the only loss for the Bulldogs in 2022.

Becker finished with a higher QRF rating in Section 8AAAAA but the head-to-head win gave the Spartans the top seed in the section. The Spartans beat Little Falls 65-12 in the section semifinals after their first round bye.

Becker beat Detroit Lakes 31-14 in their quarterfinal matchup.

The Sartell Sabres (5-5) will look to continue their postseason run when they take on the Moorhead Spuds (4-5) up north in Moorhead. The Sabres beat the Spuds 30-12 during the regular season.

Sartell's playoff run has included a 33-21 win over Bemidji in the section quarterfinals and an exciting 15-14 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice in the semifinals.

The Spuds were the #2 seed in 8AAAAA and had a first round bye before topping Alexandria 35-28 in the semifinals.

ELSEWHERE:

The Foley Falcons (3-7) are hoping their Cinderella run in the playoffs continues Friday with a game against the Milaca Wolves (8-1) in the Section 5AAA at St. Cloud Tech High School.

The Falcons entered the playoffs with a 1-7 record (including a 50-14 loss to tonight's opponent Milaca) but have rallied for wins over Spectrum and Mora to reach the section final.

The Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles (9-0) will battle the Royalton Royals (7-2) for the Section 5AA championship at St. John's University.