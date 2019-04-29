Rockville Man Hurt After Crash Involving Semi

ST. JOSEPH -- A Rockville man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi Monday morning.

The incident happened around 10:45 at the intersection of Highway 23 and I-94 in St. Joseph Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, driven by 28-year-old Yusuf Ibrahim of St. Cloud, was heading west on I-94 when he starting turning left onto southbound Highway 23 and was hit an SUV heading north on the highway.

Ibrahim was not hurt.

26-year-old Aaron Madson , of Rockville, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.