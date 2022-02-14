Rocklyn “Rocky” D. Woods, 67, Sartell

December 14, 1954 – February 13, 2022

Rocklyn “Rocky” Duane Woods, age 67, Sartell, MN died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital from complications of Covid.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Harvest Fellowship, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sartell, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St Cloud, MN.

Rocky was born December 14, 1954 in Martinez, CA to Duane and Evelyn (Heflin) Woods. As a young boy, Rocky made the decision to surrender his life to Jesus Christ and spent his entire life pursuing that commitment. After graduating from Northwest College, Rocky served in pastoral ministry in various capacities throughout his life. He also worked in the insurance industry and drove for Metrobus.

He married Angela Fuek in 1978 and was widowed in 1990 when she died of cancer. Rocky married Colleen Magno in 1991. They celebrated 30 years together in July.

Rocky read his Bible from cover to cover consistently throughout his lifetime. His greatest joys were spending time with his family and sharing his faith with others, leading Bible studies, and teaching classes.

He was an avid reader and history buff. Rocky’s favorite stories were biographies of others who walked closely with God. Many of these stories deeply touched his heart. His most recent favorite story was The End of the Spear, which was made into a film he would say is worth a watch.

Rocky had an incredible voice and blessed many with his singing throughout his life. His most recent favorite song was “The Old Rugged Cross”. Rocky also shared many profound messages at funerals, and many friends and family members told him they wanted him to speak at their own funerals someday.

Rocky is survived by his wife Colleen; daughter Rebekah (Brian) Ripplinger of Burnsville, MN; sons, Guytano (Cassandra) Magno of Sartell, MN; and Brendan Woods of Beachwood, NJ; grandchildren, Xavier, Ayden, Colleen and Brian Ripplinger; James and Lucy Magno; and Hudson and Blake Woods. Also surviving are siblings, Robin (John) Vendlein, Royal (Wendy) Woods and Rhonda Woods, along with many extended family members, nieces, nephews and friends.

Rocky modeled strength in suffering, absolute confidence in God, and lived a generous and unselfish life. He will be dearly missed!

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred to his family to help with expenses or a gift to a ministry of your choosing.