Two Killed and Freeport Woman Seriously Injured In Highway 55 Crash
ROCKFORD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people died, and a Freeport woman is in serious condition after a car crash on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:30 p.m., a GMC Acadia being driven by 50-year-old Shawn Slaven of Plymouth was going east on Highway 55 near Rockford. Meanwhile, a Chevy Equinox being driven by 20-year-old Mindimoie Diggines of St. Paul was going west on the highway.
The two SUVs collided near the intersection of County Road 33, and both vehicles rolled into the ditch. Both Slaven and Diggines died in the crash. A passenger in Diggnes' SUV, 18-year-old Brooke Hoheisel of Freeport, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. A second passenger in Diggnes' SUV, 18-year-old Precious Diggines of Minneapolis, was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
