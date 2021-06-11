Roberta “Bobbie” L. Swanson, 74, St. Cloud

July 28, 1946 – June 8, 2021

Roberta “Bobbie” Louise Swanson, 74, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 8, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids following a courageous battle with cancer.

Roberta was born on July 28, 1946 in Hibbing, MN to Robert and Margaret (Ayotte) Allen. She grew up in Silver Bay, MN and was a 1964 graduate of William Kelley High School and received her LPN certificate in 1966. She worked at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud until she retired.

She loved being outdoors, spending time at the lake, gardening and flowers. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.

Roberta is survived by three children, Melissa (Brad) Schoenherr of Waconia, MN, John Swanson of St. Cloud, MN and Jeff Swanson of St. Cloud, MN, two grandchildren, Emerson and Riley, one sister, Lynn Allen of Sausalito, CA and many nieces and nephews. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Richard Allen, brother, Bob Allen and sister, Deborah Larson.

A celebration of life with immediate family will be planned at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

A special thank you to Julie and Tami with CentraCare Hospice as well as all the staff in the Silver Bay household at Good Shepherd for all their care during her final days.