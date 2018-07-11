Robert H. Dieger, 79, St. Joseph

March 27, 1939 - July 10, 2018

Robert Henry Dieger, age 79, St. Joseph, MN, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Robert was born March 27, 1939 in St. Cloud, MN to Louis H. and Florence (Jansen) Dieger. He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. On June 29, 1981 Robert married Amelia A. Dutcher. Robert was employed as a taxi cab driver.

Survivors include his sons, Sean (Jayne) Dieger of Foley, MN; Dennis “Coleman” (Michelle) Dieger of Boise, Idaho; Kevin (Janita) Dieger of Foley, MN; step-children, Pat (Dan) Aschnewitz of St. Joseph, MN; Mary Dahl of Eagle Bend, MN; Mike (Myra) Lukaswicz of Greenwald, MN; Marlene Lukaswicz of Brainerd, MN; Tony Robert Lukaswicz of St. Cloud, MN; John Lukaswicz of St. Joseph, MN; Joan West of Los Angeles, CA; siblings, Richard (Mary) Dieger of Sioux City, Iowa; Virginia (Hugo) Massmann of New Munich, MN; Arlene Olsen of St. Cloud, MN; Linda Dieger of Sauk Rapids, MN; Dolores (Tom) Meidl of Duluth, MN; and many grandchldren, great grandchldren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Amelia Dieger on March 31, 2015, brother, Donald Dieger, step-daughters, Marilyn Riedeman and Cheryl Schwegel, and two granddaughters Amy Christle and Jade Dieger.