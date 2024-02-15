Robert “Bob” Verkuilen, 89, Little Falls

July 7, 1934 - February 11, 2024

attachment-Robert Verkuilen loading...

Robert "Veek" Verkuilen, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 11. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 23 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:30 A.M. in Little Falls. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 22 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday, February 23 at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. 305 4th Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Please follow the link to view the live stream for Bob: https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/robertveek-verkuilen-8074364

Robert 'Veek" Verkuilen was born on July 7, 1934 in Thorp, Wisconsin to the late Walter and Marie (Millus) Verkuilen. Bob grew up in Thorp, where he attended and graduated from high school with the Class of 1952. Following high school, he attended St. John's University in Collegeville, MN. In 1955, he entered the United States Army receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1956. Bob then returned to Minneapolis. He was united in marriage to Helen Claire Hasling on June 22, 1957 at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin, MN. Following their marriage, Bob and Helen moved to Little Falls, MN, where he worked as an office manager for Falls Court Dentists for one year. In 1961, Bob purchased the Collection Bureau of Little Falls, retiring from there in December 2005. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he served as head usher and was on the parish council. Bob was a past president of the Minnesota Association of Collectors, past-president of the Central Minnesota St. John's Chapter and a past-president of the Little Falls Lions where he was a member for 61 years. Bob served as the Minnesota representative on the National Board of the American Collectors Association for nine years, was a life time member of the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce and a charter member of the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce Public Relations Committee now known as the Lindy Greeters. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, attending St. John's Football games, traveling and volunteering at St. Gabriel's Hospital and for the Franciscan Sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Karen (Leo) Ringwelski of Detroit Lakes, Mary (Tom Peters) Erickson of Woodbury, David (Kay) Verkuilen of Little Falls, John (Michelle) Verkuilen of Sartell, Mark (Robyn Young) Verkuilen of Little Falls; special friend and travel companion, Joy Wenzel of Randall; grandchildren, Alyssa (Pat) Bugliosi, Dan, Beth (Andy) Larson, Tom (Mona), Zack, Rachel, Laura, Eric, Jack, Allie, Claire, Scott, Greta; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Elijah, Maddy and Stella; siblings, Pat (Merl) Nevala, Marvin (Diane) Verkuilen, Sue Beaudette, John (Dawn) Verkuilen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Claire Verkuilen and brothers, Richard and Roy Verkuilen, sisters-in-law, Reg Verkuilen and Rica Verkuilen and a brother-in-law, Jim Beaudette.