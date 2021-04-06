Robert “Bob” M. Stearns, 76, St. Augusta

January 5, 1945 – April 2, 2021

Robert “Bob” Marvin Stearns, age 76, St. Augusta, MN, died Friday, April 2, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

As per Bob’s wishes there will be no funeral service. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bob was born January 5, 1945 in St. Cloud, MN to Marvin and Viviane (Marvin) Stearns. He married Becky George on January 29 1992 in St. Cloud, MN. Bob owned and operated Southway Bowl for 20 years and then worked as a realtor in the St. Cloud area. He was a member of Living Word Church, Brooklyn Park, MN. Bob loved golfing and bowling.

Survivors include his wife, Becky George of St. Augusta, MN; and sons, Brady A. Stearns of St. Augusta, MN; and Eric (Tracy) George of Cold Spring, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Scott Stearns in 2015 and Joseph Stearns in 2020, and brother, David C. Stearns.